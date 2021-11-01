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Joe Biden Is a 50-Year Failed Politician Who is a Failed President
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31 views • November 01, 2021
Joe Biden is Incapable of Handling Challenges Facing America. The American People See Joe Biden as Untrustworthy and Incompetent. He has Produced Chaos on the Border & in the Economy. Biden Failed to Bring America Together; He has Divided the Country
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