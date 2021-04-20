MAXINE WATERS INCITES RACIAL VIOLENCE. WHY ISN'T SHE IN JAIL?

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Here is some law for you: https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2101
How Maxine may have screwed up the trial: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/chauvin-trial-judge-says-maxine-waters-confrontational-protest-remarks-could-fuel-appeal/ar-BB1fPsRb?ocid=msedgntp
Marjorie Taylor Greene asks for Waters' expulsion: https://greene.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/greene.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/H%20Res%20327%20-%20Resolution%20to%20Expel%20Maxine%20Waters.pdf
Some tidbits on Ms. Waters and her financially lucrative hate machine. (she has been at it for over two decades so there is a wide field of evidence)
https://news.yahoo.com/maxine-waters-tells-protesters-stay-145954822.html
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/watchdog-says-maxine-waters-inciting-mob-violence-presses-ethics-complaint
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNLuMLmoE5E
Even Judicialwatch got in on the fun! https://www.judicialwatch.org/corruption-chronicles/scandal-plagued-maxine-waters-top-dem-on-banking-committee/