Everyone needs GOOD FRIENDS!

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Fruitcake Lady… Add in video
https://www.facebook.com/John.N.Claussen/videos/10151632331312129
Debbie Anderson
Friends of the NRA
https://www.friendsofnra.org/eventtickets/Events/Details/5?eventId=59346
SATURDAY, AUGUST 27, 2022, 4:00 PM
https://www.friendsofnra.org/eventtickets/Events/Details/5?eventId=59346
AB2571-California: Legislature Passes and Newsom Signs Anti-Gun Bills
https://www.nraila.org/articles/20220701/california-legislature-passes-and-newsom-signs-anti-gun-bills
Promotion:
https://loomisflooringusa.com/
Foretold: The Covid-19 Effect - Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNufKQZX34A
Help contribute to a growing channel Fund Raising: https://givesendgo.com/G3F3W
https://www.facebook.com/groups/donottalk/
https://locals.com/member/Do_Not_Talk
CharLee email: [email protected]
Kirk email: [email protected]
Rudy Running for Congress
Rudy Recile for Congress- https://rudyforuscongress.com
Rudy Facebook- Rudy for Congress
Small business owner, retired Army Major, first-generation American running for Congress in 8th District
https://contracostaherald.com/small-business-owner-retired-army-major-first-generation-american-running-for-congress-in-8th-district/
Solano Republican Assembly Proudly endorses, Rudy Recile for U.S. Congress, District 8 for the 2022 election.
https://www.facebook.com/100065242291564/posts/322040739980667/?d=n
https://forefront-aerial.com
Facebook/groups/bootsonthegroundwithcharleeandrudy