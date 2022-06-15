Leslyn Lewis: World Economic Forum chief Klaus Schwab has disrespected Canadian democracy

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LifeSiteNews correspondent Kennedy Hall interviewed Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis to discuss COVID lockdowns, education, the World Economic Forum and more.
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