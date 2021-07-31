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Trump's Triumphs #31: The Mar-A-Lago Winter White House President...The Warp-Speed Wussy...
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650 views • July 31, 2021
Donald J. Trump Sits in Mar-A-Lago for good reason Warp-Speed... Which he hijacked from Star-Trak The Next Generation. He is a Generational President with a presidency that will span 8-12 Years depending on the actions of the Patriots...
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