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4 7 21 NO MORE HIDING We are WITNESSING DARKNESS on FULL DISPLAY PRAY
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music
Night of Heroes
Song by Francesco D'Andrea
https://artlist.io/song/12148/night-of-heroes?search=night-of-heroes
Freedom Force Battalion on Telegram
https://t.me/freedomforcebattalion
Rep. Matt Gaetz: The swamp is out to drown me with false charges, but I'm not giving up
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/op-eds/rep-matt-gaetz-oped-the-swamp-is-out-to-drown-me-with-false-charges-but-im-not-giving-up?_amp=true&;__twitter_impression=true
TEXAS IS BACK, Fills Up Entire Baseball Stadium As Libs Melt Down
https://rumble.com/vfebu7-texas-is-back-fills-up-entire-baseball-stadium-as-libs-melt-down.html?mref=2h723&;mc=6tvdd
San Diego Border Patrol Agents Rescue 2 Abandoned Children
https://bit.ly/3cVknv3
Justice Clarence Thomas Suggests SCOTUS Will ‘Soon Have No Choice’ But to Rein in Ability of ‘Dominant Digital Platforms’ to Moderate Speech Online
https://bit.ly/3sWET3L
DeSantis: ’60 Minutes’ Failed ‘Hit Job’ Precisely Why Americans Don’t Trust ‘Corporate Media’
https://bit.ly/2OpZoXG
200 Woke Corporations Go On Record Opposing Election Integrity Laws
https://beckernews.com/200-woke-corporations-go-on-record-opposing-election-integrity-laws-38343/
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to: And We Know, 30520 Rancho California Rd, #126, Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America. Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything you want. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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