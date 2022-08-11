Parents First - Not Last!

Some people have just had enough of government dictating to them what children in the society will be taught and they've taken responsibility to see that their children are educated according to the dictates of their own conscience. Sloan Rachmuth is one of those people. Not only has she taken responsibility for her own children, but she has started Education First Alliance in North Carolina to help others do the same and fight against the system that seeks to indoctrinate the children in her state. She joins the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor and me for this episode.





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