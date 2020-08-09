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Tim “Avicii” Bergling Channeled by Karl Mollison short
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27 views • August 09, 2020
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From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Avicii
Tim "Avicii" Bergling 8 September 1989 – 20 April 2018
was a Swedish DJ, electronic musician, and songwriter
who specialized in audio programming, remixing and
record producing.
At the age of 16, Bergling began posting his remixes
on electronic music forums, which led to his first
record deal.
He rose to prominence in 2011 with his single "Levels".
His debut studio album, True (2013), blended electronic
music with elements of multiple genres and received
generally positive reviews. It peaked in the top ten
in more than fifteen countries and topped international
dance charts; the lead single, "Wake Me Up", topped most
music markets in Europe and reached number four in the
United States.
In 2015, Bergling released his second studio album,
Stories, and in 2017 he released an EP, Avīcii.
His catalog also included the singles "I Could Be the
One" with Nicky Romero, "You Make Me", "X You", "Hey
Brother", "Addicted to You", "The Days", "The Nights",
"Waiting for Love", "Without You" and "Lonely Together".
Bergling was nominated for a Grammy Award for his work
on "Sunshine" with David Guetta in 2012 and "Levels" in
2013. Several music publications credit Bergling as
among the DJs who ushered electronic music into Top 40
radio in the early 2010s.
Bergling retired from touring in 2016 due to health
problems, having suffered stress and poor mental health
for several years.
On 20 April 2018, Bergling died by suicide in Muscat,
Oman.
He was buried on 8 June in his hometown of Stockholm.
His posthumous third album titled Tim was released in
2019.
Is there what is called “the curse of genius”?
If such a thing does exist, is a musical genius in a
greater risk category?
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Avicii
Tim "Avicii" Bergling 8 September 1989 – 20 April 2018
was a Swedish DJ, electronic musician, and songwriter
who specialized in audio programming, remixing and
record producing.
At the age of 16, Bergling began posting his remixes
on electronic music forums, which led to his first
record deal.
He rose to prominence in 2011 with his single "Levels".
His debut studio album, True (2013), blended electronic
music with elements of multiple genres and received
generally positive reviews. It peaked in the top ten
in more than fifteen countries and topped international
dance charts; the lead single, "Wake Me Up", topped most
music markets in Europe and reached number four in the
United States.
In 2015, Bergling released his second studio album,
Stories, and in 2017 he released an EP, Avīcii.
His catalog also included the singles "I Could Be the
One" with Nicky Romero, "You Make Me", "X You", "Hey
Brother", "Addicted to You", "The Days", "The Nights",
"Waiting for Love", "Without You" and "Lonely Together".
Bergling was nominated for a Grammy Award for his work
on "Sunshine" with David Guetta in 2012 and "Levels" in
2013. Several music publications credit Bergling as
among the DJs who ushered electronic music into Top 40
radio in the early 2010s.
Bergling retired from touring in 2016 due to health
problems, having suffered stress and poor mental health
for several years.
On 20 April 2018, Bergling died by suicide in Muscat,
Oman.
He was buried on 8 June in his hometown of Stockholm.
His posthumous third album titled Tim was released in
2019.
Is there what is called “the curse of genius”?
If such a thing does exist, is a musical genius in a
greater risk category?
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