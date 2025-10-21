OUR CURRENT SOCIAL PROBLEMS IN THE FACE OF OUR OWN LIFE OR DEATH. Extended Version

WE HAVE PLENTY OF TRUTHS TO DEFEND, therefore, we CANNOT continue to err and lie.

Let's stop covering up and justifying our mistakes and lies with more fraud and more lies.

Regarding the inaccuracies and errors in the report by biotechnologist Diblasi and company, the whole truth that almost no one dares to face, defend, and expose.

It is shameful that on October 31, Diblasi has been invited to present her “scientific truths” before the Argentine National Congress, even though her “scientific” report is known to be erroneous and fraudulent.

Dr. Gastón Cornu Labat requests that the organizers and those responsible for the event immediately remove Diblasi from it and replace her with most of the content of the following video.

Ironically, we claim to fight against corruption and lies in the academic and medical systems, politics, the judiciary, and the mass media, yet we are addicted to seeking applause and cheap populism, generating lies, denying them, hiding them, disguising them, and even—recklessly and fanatically—celebrating them.

What is the reason for this: mediocrity, clumsiness, stupidity, mental illness, personal insecurity, cowardice, or petty opportunism?

It cannot be that we are fighting against powerful and highly corrupt international organizations and, internally, we do not dare to expose the truth about a handful of crazy people led by a delusional, false, and opportunistic pseudo-fighter and supposed defender of truth, life, and justice.

The problems of national health policy, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the catastrophic pandemics already predicted for the future, presented from the perspective of international geopolitics, the exploitative globalist agendas of control, and the corrupt interests imposed by various supranational organizations and powers.





THE UN GATE, A SCANDAL BIGGER THAN WATERGATE ITSELF. https://www.brighteon.com/ee354bc2-9e51-4f64-ab19-c1050b1142aa





This video contains the main parts (without distortion or taking anything out of context) of a hidden audio recording made of a high-ranking PAHO/WHO official in Argentina.

This is how our leaders, in collusion with PAHO, WHO, and the UN, care for us, protect us, and look after our health and lives.





A hidden audio recording obtained on March 5, 2024, at PAHO/WHO in Argentina (original version without any editing) exposes the corruption that is brewing behind the scenes in these supranational globalist power structures.





See summary in text and complete hidden audio from PAHO/WHO:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1o5oki-glXT9isKkdeK0fpTt3D_rNMdfJ/view?usp=sharing



View and download the model warning letter that was delivered on March 5, 2024, to PAHO/WHO in Argentina and five other American countries.

These letters were never answered:

PAHO and WHO, Refrain from Continuing to Pursue Your Genocidal Agendas

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yhbSv-dCsHPa4qKnvafC31SiO9p_X514/view?usp=sharing

