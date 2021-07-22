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Internet Outage!!! Steam, Playstation Network, AWS, AirBNB, etc... all affected!
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110 views • July 22, 2021
A major internet outage happened when Akamai server experienced an "Edge DNS Service Incident".
Huge number of websites and services were down for over an hour before the issue is resolved. But this incident may be a sign/indication that something big is happening behind the scene.
Support me on Patreon: http://patreon.com/walkingproblemgod
Gettr/Gab/Parler/Minds@WalkingProblem . Twitter@WalkingProblemG . Patreon/Instagram@WalkingProblemGod . FB@/CommonBad
Huge number of websites and services were down for over an hour before the issue is resolved. But this incident may be a sign/indication that something big is happening behind the scene.
Support me on Patreon: http://patreon.com/walkingproblemgod
Gettr/Gab/Parler/Minds@WalkingProblem . Twitter@WalkingProblemG . Patreon/Instagram@WalkingProblemGod . FB@/CommonBad
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