Ask Dr. Jane: Vaxx Protein Shedding Causing Serious Illness

Can you still be exposed to shedding when you’re wearing gloves/covering up?

Are there any mRNA, graphene oxide, or spike protein vaccines entering other vaccines?

Is being Shed on as bad as taking the jab?

Dr. Jane Ruby is BACK with another Q&A segment and is ready to answer all of your questions about COVID, Spike proteins, and shedding!

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