The Age of Disclosure
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
100 views • 22 hours ago

The Age of Disclosure (Full Documentary)

 

An explosive documentary that reveals an 80-year global cover-up of non-human intelligent life and a secret war among major nations to reverse engineer advanced technology of non-human origin. Featuring testimony from 34 U.S. Government, military, and intelligence community insiders, the film exposes the profound stakes for the future of humanity.

 

Featuring 34 U.S. Government insiders, this explosive documentary reveals an 80-year global cover-up of non-human intelligent life and a secret war among major nations to reverse engineer advanced technology of non-human origin.

 

 

 

 

Tags: UFO, UAP, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, Ufology, Extraterrestrial Life Form, Government cover up, Advanced Technology, Secret Space UFOs, Non-human intelligence, Reverse engineering, Cold War, Extraterrestrial Technology, Paranormal Phenomena, Seriously for UFO, Disclosure Series, NASA, US Military, US Government, CIA, Department of Energy, Transmedium crafts, 80 year cover-up, expert opinion, interviews, testimony, ufo disclosure series, unidentified aerial phenomenon, Astrobiology, Astrotheology


nasatestimonyufociaus militaryus governmentinterviewsufologycold waruapgovernment cover upadvanced technologydepartment of energyreverse engineeringexpert opinionunidentified aerial phenomenaextraterrestrial technologyparanormal phenomenanon-human intelligenceextraterrestrial life formsecret space ufosseriously for ufodisclosure seriestransmedium crafts80 year cover-up
