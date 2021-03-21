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Determinism Debunked
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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10 views • March 21, 2021
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4008/the-dangers-of-false-forgiveness-call-in-show-february-14th-2018
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4008-the-dangers-of-false-forgiveness-call-in-show-february-14th-2018

Question: "What is the reason or evidence which convinces you of the existence of 'free will', and, if you were to trace a single human (just for example) decision back to its origins neurologically, what exactly *is* the thing which generates an 'axis of freedom' orthogonal-in-cause from all other known (or even unknown, but of which you'd admit to be classically constrained) types of causal interaction, and where exactly does it enter into the chain of otherwise-constrained events which we would call "deterministic"? This, I believe, and if I've modeled your worldview correctly, must be the fundamental crux of your purported difference between human cognition and the mere "data processing", with which you hand-wave away modern and future advancements in 'artificial' intelligence. If you cannot answer these simple questions with the same standard of rationality and evidence that you otherwise demand, then what is the difference between your belief in 'free will' and any other mystical belief? Lastly, if you were to entertain that 'free will' is a bogus concept, then all organic cognitive apparatus would be reduced to very sophisticated computers and removed from the unconstrained will, rather than AI being an attempt to do the opposite; In that case, how would you believe your models of awareness, meaning, and morality, would have to change to accommodate this fundamental fact?"

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