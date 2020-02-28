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PROPOSED HASHTAGS
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3 views • February 28, 2020
PROPOSED CHEMTRAIL HASHTAGS TO HALT THE PERPETRATORS
#chemtrailevidence #geoengineeringcrimes #crimesagainsthumanity
The geoengineering military-ops resistance movement is gaining strength every day around the world. However, master resources like Hollywood, Google, and Facebook appear to be turning their resources against us whenever a political agenda doesn't suit their liking. Be assured that implementation of these manipulation and control algorithms likely extend far beyond their respective executive board rooms...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1958069267741985&set=gm.1866535100340167&type=3&theater
Google: https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/885881638230986/
Facebook: https://www.theguardian.com/news/2017/may/21/revealed-facebook-internal-rulebook-sex-terrorism-violence
Hollywood: https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1962333007315611&set=gm.1871082143218796&type=3&theater
Hollywood: https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/784302778388873/
STANDARDIZED ANTI-GEOENGINEERING HASHTAGS
In response, the people will have to again take control beyond the algorithms used against the legitimate struggles of people for their own rights to life, liberty, and well-being. The industrial revolution was enabled largely because of the practice of standardization. Hashtags currently have the power to cut through algorithmic filters. Let's use this. The objective is to bring persons to verifiably factual information that would be useful to say, an investigative reporter, researcher, or litigating plaintiff attorney. In essence, you'll be leaving helpful bread crumbs to follow for those that NEED your helpful information. For starters and to that end I propose that as standard anti-geoengineering hashtags we use:
1. #chemtrailevidence = information about fully documented activity that can stand up in a court of law as violating the well-being of any and all life on the planet, including mother earth. Anybody searching for information to support a claim of geoengineering victimization will find it without being blocked or algorithmically removed.
2. #geoengineeringcrimes = information that connects specific documented actions or evidence to an identifiable perpetrator of geoengineering to some known violation of law, policy, statute, or moral code.
3. #crimesagainsthumanity = a deliberate act, typically as part of an identifiable systematic geoengineering campaign of murder, extermination, torture, suffering, death, or enslavement on a large scale by an identified perpetrator.
COMPETING SEARCH ENGINES
Search engines are legally free to alter/manipulate their search results, however I'm going to make a formal request to each of these other search engines that they pledge to deliver unmanipulated search results that do not deliberately distort/disrupt political/economic/social processes in order to further nourish HIDDEN agendas. I'm pretty certain that any actions they take that boosts their market share against Google will be met with open arms, assuming they also don't have some hidden back door deals in play themselves.
LAWSUIT INVESTORS
Learn more about people who invest in and underwrite lawsuits at https://www.nytimes.com/2015/10/25/magazine/should-you-be-allowed-to-invest-in-a-lawsuit.html because "Money is sharper than a sword" and has the power to REALLY get things moving in a way that wishing, whining, complaining, petitioning, and pleading doesn't... Track and identify that chemtrailing aircraft in the sky above you at http://www.flightradar24.com then call that airline and ask them the names of the pilots that are flying that plane. You can legally record your own calls without providing notification. If the passengers can be told, so can you.
#chemtrailevidence #geoengineeringcrimes #crimesagainsthumanity
The geoengineering military-ops resistance movement is gaining strength every day around the world. However, master resources like Hollywood, Google, and Facebook appear to be turning their resources against us whenever a political agenda doesn't suit their liking. Be assured that implementation of these manipulation and control algorithms likely extend far beyond their respective executive board rooms...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1958069267741985&set=gm.1866535100340167&type=3&theater
Google: https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/885881638230986/
Facebook: https://www.theguardian.com/news/2017/may/21/revealed-facebook-internal-rulebook-sex-terrorism-violence
Hollywood: https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1962333007315611&set=gm.1871082143218796&type=3&theater
Hollywood: https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/784302778388873/
STANDARDIZED ANTI-GEOENGINEERING HASHTAGS
In response, the people will have to again take control beyond the algorithms used against the legitimate struggles of people for their own rights to life, liberty, and well-being. The industrial revolution was enabled largely because of the practice of standardization. Hashtags currently have the power to cut through algorithmic filters. Let's use this. The objective is to bring persons to verifiably factual information that would be useful to say, an investigative reporter, researcher, or litigating plaintiff attorney. In essence, you'll be leaving helpful bread crumbs to follow for those that NEED your helpful information. For starters and to that end I propose that as standard anti-geoengineering hashtags we use:
1. #chemtrailevidence = information about fully documented activity that can stand up in a court of law as violating the well-being of any and all life on the planet, including mother earth. Anybody searching for information to support a claim of geoengineering victimization will find it without being blocked or algorithmically removed.
2. #geoengineeringcrimes = information that connects specific documented actions or evidence to an identifiable perpetrator of geoengineering to some known violation of law, policy, statute, or moral code.
3. #crimesagainsthumanity = a deliberate act, typically as part of an identifiable systematic geoengineering campaign of murder, extermination, torture, suffering, death, or enslavement on a large scale by an identified perpetrator.
COMPETING SEARCH ENGINES
Search engines are legally free to alter/manipulate their search results, however I'm going to make a formal request to each of these other search engines that they pledge to deliver unmanipulated search results that do not deliberately distort/disrupt political/economic/social processes in order to further nourish HIDDEN agendas. I'm pretty certain that any actions they take that boosts their market share against Google will be met with open arms, assuming they also don't have some hidden back door deals in play themselves.
LAWSUIT INVESTORS
Learn more about people who invest in and underwrite lawsuits at https://www.nytimes.com/2015/10/25/magazine/should-you-be-allowed-to-invest-in-a-lawsuit.html because "Money is sharper than a sword" and has the power to REALLY get things moving in a way that wishing, whining, complaining, petitioning, and pleading doesn't... Track and identify that chemtrailing aircraft in the sky above you at http://www.flightradar24.com then call that airline and ask them the names of the pilots that are flying that plane. You can legally record your own calls without providing notification. If the passengers can be told, so can you.
Keywords
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