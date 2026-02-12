PETER'S COMEBACK ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-FEB 12 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Peter Followed Christ into the Palace Yards, We Don't Know. But It Was Where He Hit Bottom When the Cock Crow Heralded the Third Time He Denied His Lord. As Illustrated by Simon the Pharisee and the Woman from the Streets Who Washed Jesus' Feet with Her Hair: Forgiven Much, Loveth Much. The Same Became Peter's Conclusive Motivation for Service.