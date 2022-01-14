Corona Investigative Committee: Second Interview w/ Prof. Mattias Desmet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Jan 14, 2022) German Lawyers Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer, along with Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg talk with Psychoanalytic Psychotherapist Mattias Desmet about 'mass formation' and how to best oppose and ultimately defeat the current global totalitarian state. Prof. Desmet says there is only one real option and that is to defy the 'mass formation' by organizing, speaking out, and publicly demonstrating according to the principles of non-violent resistance. He explains that violent opposition won't work because of the very conditions which created the 'mass formation' in the first place, especially the enormous free-floating frustration and aggression of the masses which would quickly turn on the dissidents.
Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen
Corona Investigative Committee 'Session 87': https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-87-en:1