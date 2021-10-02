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PSA II Dispelling the Curse of the Alien Authorities
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158 views • October 02, 2021
Public Sanity Alert II : Dispelling the Curse of the Alien Authorities
Thumbnail: https://madmimi.com/s/2c85bb
Explore the Modern Mystery School: https://nemeta.org/
Orientation talk for visitors – The Seven Groves of Nemeta : https://nemeta.org/course/visitors/
Order Not in His Image from publisher: https://www.chelseagreen.com/writer/john-lamb-lash/
A few copies of the first edition are available. They will be collector’s items once the 2021 edition comes out. A good investment even if you don’t read it. However, most fans of the book recommend reading NIHI more than once, so having both editions would be optimal.
Rare JLL video interview “The Terton on Video – Gnosis and Shamanism”
https://nemeta.org/course/16-planetary-tantra/
To access this talk, register as a guest and go to Planetary Tantra via this link and scroll down to the title in the curriculum panel.
Thumbnail: https://madmimi.com/s/2c85bb
Explore the Modern Mystery School: https://nemeta.org/
Orientation talk for visitors – The Seven Groves of Nemeta : https://nemeta.org/course/visitors/
Order Not in His Image from publisher: https://www.chelseagreen.com/writer/john-lamb-lash/
A few copies of the first edition are available. They will be collector’s items once the 2021 edition comes out. A good investment even if you don’t read it. However, most fans of the book recommend reading NIHI more than once, so having both editions would be optimal.
Rare JLL video interview “The Terton on Video – Gnosis and Shamanism”
https://nemeta.org/course/16-planetary-tantra/
To access this talk, register as a guest and go to Planetary Tantra via this link and scroll down to the title in the curriculum panel.
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