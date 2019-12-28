© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No Climate Emergency say 500 Scientists to UN (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
410 views • December 28, 2019
No Climate Emergency say 500 Scientists to UN (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Friends of Science at:-
https://youtu.be/GpVBH-HY5Ow
Current list of signees: https://clintel.nl/wp-content/uploads...
On the same day that Greta Thunberg made an impassioned speech to the UN about her fears of a climate emergency, 500 scientists sent a registered letter to the UN Secretary-General stating that there is no climate emergency and climate policies should be designed to benefit the lives of people. Links:
Prominent scientists warn UN Secretary-General Guterres https://clintel.nl/prominent-scientists-warn-un-secretary-general-guterres/
Press Briefing https://clintel.nl/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/ecd-press-briefing.pdf
Registered Letter https://clintel.nl/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/ecd-letter-to-un.pdf
Mirrored from YouTube channel Friends of Science at:-
https://youtu.be/GpVBH-HY5Ow
Current list of signees: https://clintel.nl/wp-content/uploads...
On the same day that Greta Thunberg made an impassioned speech to the UN about her fears of a climate emergency, 500 scientists sent a registered letter to the UN Secretary-General stating that there is no climate emergency and climate policies should be designed to benefit the lives of people. Links:
Prominent scientists warn UN Secretary-General Guterres https://clintel.nl/prominent-scientists-warn-un-secretary-general-guterres/
Press Briefing https://clintel.nl/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/ecd-press-briefing.pdf
Registered Letter https://clintel.nl/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/ecd-letter-to-un.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.