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Doctor Everett Piper | Why Oklahomans Must Speak Out Against Critical Race Theory
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Doctor Everett Piper | Why Oklahomans Must Speak Out Against Critical Race Theory Being Taught In Oklahoma
Why Joy Hofmeister Secretary of Public Instruction must get serious about ending Critical Race Theory being taught in Oklahoma. Why Oklahoma must approve House Bill 1775.
Learn More: https://sde.ok.gov/search/node/sel
Learn More Today: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/aug/15/the-scientific-case-against-masks/
Learn More: https://twitter.com/dreverettpiper?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Learn More At:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Everett_Piper
Twitter: https://twitter.com/joy4ok?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Learn More At:
https://dreverettpiper.com/
What is actually inside the COVID-19 vaccines?
Is graphene oxide in the COVID-19 vaccines?
What is graphene oxide? - Graphene oxide (GO) is a unique material that can be viewed as a single monomolecular layer of graphite with various oxygen-containing functionalities such as epoxide, carbonyl, carboxyl, and hydroxyl groups.
Why are the COVID-19 shots not vaccines at all?
What can you do if you have already taken the COVID-19 vaccines?
What is a telomere? Telomeres are distinctive structures found at the ends of our chromosomes
How do you pray your way through this?
Learn More About What Is In the COVID-19 Vaccines: https://rumble.com/vlaqht-explosive-vaxx-data-leaked-urgent-warning-issued-by-dr.-jane-ruby.html
What is PEG (Polyethylene Glycol)?
What is M-RNA modifying nano-technology?
What is nano-technology? Nanotechnology, also shortened to nanotech, is the use of matter on an atomic, molecular, and supramolecular scale for industrial purposes. The earliest, widespread description of nanotechnology referred to the particular technological goal of precisely manipulating atoms and molecules for fabrication of macroscale products, also now referred to as molecular nanotechnology.
What is SM-102? SM-102 is a synthetic amino lipid which is used in combination with other lipids to form lipid nanoparticles. These are used for the delivery of mRNA-based vaccines, and in particular SM-102 forms part of the drug delivery system for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
What is luciferase? Luciferase is a generic term for the class of oxidative enzymes that produce bioluminescence, and is usually distinguished from a photoprotein. The name was first used by Raphaël Dubois who invented the words luciferin and luciferase, for the substrate and enzyme, respectively.
What are fetal-tissue cell lines?
Why is MIT Storing medical information below the skin’s surface? https://news.mit.edu/2019/storing-vaccine-history-skin-1218
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Get Tickets Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
162 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
December Dallas (Final Location) Tickets Are Selling out Fast!!!
ONLY 3 FINAL CONFIRMED LOCATIONS REMAINING | The ReAwaken America Tour
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At:
www.Sherwood.TV
https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
Why Joy Hofmeister Secretary of Public Instruction must get serious about ending Critical Race Theory being taught in Oklahoma. Why Oklahoma must approve House Bill 1775.
Learn More: https://sde.ok.gov/search/node/sel
Learn More Today: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/aug/15/the-scientific-case-against-masks/
Learn More: https://twitter.com/dreverettpiper?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Learn More At:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Everett_Piper
Twitter: https://twitter.com/joy4ok?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Learn More At:
https://dreverettpiper.com/
What is actually inside the COVID-19 vaccines?
Is graphene oxide in the COVID-19 vaccines?
What is graphene oxide? - Graphene oxide (GO) is a unique material that can be viewed as a single monomolecular layer of graphite with various oxygen-containing functionalities such as epoxide, carbonyl, carboxyl, and hydroxyl groups.
Why are the COVID-19 shots not vaccines at all?
What can you do if you have already taken the COVID-19 vaccines?
What is a telomere? Telomeres are distinctive structures found at the ends of our chromosomes
How do you pray your way through this?
Learn More About What Is In the COVID-19 Vaccines: https://rumble.com/vlaqht-explosive-vaxx-data-leaked-urgent-warning-issued-by-dr.-jane-ruby.html
What is PEG (Polyethylene Glycol)?
What is M-RNA modifying nano-technology?
What is nano-technology? Nanotechnology, also shortened to nanotech, is the use of matter on an atomic, molecular, and supramolecular scale for industrial purposes. The earliest, widespread description of nanotechnology referred to the particular technological goal of precisely manipulating atoms and molecules for fabrication of macroscale products, also now referred to as molecular nanotechnology.
What is SM-102? SM-102 is a synthetic amino lipid which is used in combination with other lipids to form lipid nanoparticles. These are used for the delivery of mRNA-based vaccines, and in particular SM-102 forms part of the drug delivery system for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
What is luciferase? Luciferase is a generic term for the class of oxidative enzymes that produce bioluminescence, and is usually distinguished from a photoprotein. The name was first used by Raphaël Dubois who invented the words luciferin and luciferase, for the substrate and enzyme, respectively.
What are fetal-tissue cell lines?
Why is MIT Storing medical information below the skin’s surface? https://news.mit.edu/2019/storing-vaccine-history-skin-1218
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Get Tickets Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
162 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
December Dallas (Final Location) Tickets Are Selling out Fast!!!
ONLY 3 FINAL CONFIRMED LOCATIONS REMAINING | The ReAwaken America Tour
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At:
www.Sherwood.TV
https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
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