The Price of Ambition: Netanyahu & Trump’s Gamble with American Lives - AI created video, if Iran is attacked
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1
182 views • 21 hours ago

The Price of Ambition: Netanyahu and Trump’s Gamble with American Lives

🔴 Production: @Nayaforiraq

Cynthia... NO TO WAR!

Adding:

Will American soldiers ‘go to hell or return to America’?

💬 “Thursday's negotiations are a test for Trump and will determine whether American soldiers will go to hell or return to America”, Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, wrote on X.

Axios reported on Sunday, citing a senior US official, that the US is ready to resume nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva on February 26 – as long as it sees a detailed proposal from Iran within 48 hours.


@geopolitics_prime

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
Recent News
$175 Billion in limbo: Supreme Court ruling triggers tariff refund mystery and fresh trade chaos

$175 Billion in limbo: Supreme Court ruling triggers tariff refund mystery and fresh trade chaos

Willow Tohi
Judges rule 4,400+ times that Trump administration illegally detained immigrants

Judges rule 4,400+ times that Trump administration illegally detained immigrants

Laura Harris
U.S. imports from Taiwan surpass goods from China for the first time in decades

U.S. imports from Taiwan surpass goods from China for the first time in decades

Laura Harris
Trump imposes new 10% global tariff after Supreme Court strikes down emergency powers

Trump imposes new 10% global tariff after Supreme Court strikes down emergency powers

Kevin Hughes
DOT removes 550 CDL training providers in nationwide crackdown

DOT removes 550 CDL training providers in nationwide crackdown

Laura Harris
Trump orders UFO files release as secret Air Force jet spotted near Area 51

Trump orders UFO files release as secret Air Force jet spotted near Area 51

Kevin Hughes
