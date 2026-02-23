The Price of Ambition: Netanyahu & Trump’s Gamble with American Lives - AI created video, if Iran is attacked

The Price of Ambition: Netanyahu and Trump’s Gamble with American Lives

🔴 Production: @Nayaforiraq

Cynthia... NO TO WAR!

Adding:

Will American soldiers ‘go to hell or return to America’?

💬 “Thursday's negotiations are a test for Trump and will determine whether American soldiers will go to hell or return to America”, Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, wrote on X.

Axios reported on Sunday, citing a senior US official, that the US is ready to resume nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva on February 26 – as long as it sees a detailed proposal from Iran within 48 hours.





@geopolitics_prime