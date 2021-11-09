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"Mene Mene Tekel Upharsin" - Judgement of USA
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124 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Proclamation of "the end of America". God declares judgement for insolence against Him and His laws, using the story of a kingdom that fell in one night. Belshazzar sinned against God by disrespecting the holy items of the temple and a heavenly hand wrote the end of his reign on the wall. That same night he was killed and power changed hands. Likewise the United States shall suffer swift calamities: war, burning, natural disasters and a scattering of her people. Hear the words of the Lord as I always say: Jugdement is NOT intended for the righteous... but are you living righteously? Does God count you as His own?
To avoid these judgements you need to be born again by confessing the Lord Jesus as King and son of God, as Lord of your own life and by asking God to forgive all sins and receive you as His child. Visit this page of my blog for more:
https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
The full prophecy in this video can be found here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/03/mene-mene-tekel-upharsin/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
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https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Proclamation of "the end of America". God declares judgement for insolence against Him and His laws, using the story of a kingdom that fell in one night. Belshazzar sinned against God by disrespecting the holy items of the temple and a heavenly hand wrote the end of his reign on the wall. That same night he was killed and power changed hands. Likewise the United States shall suffer swift calamities: war, burning, natural disasters and a scattering of her people. Hear the words of the Lord as I always say: Jugdement is NOT intended for the righteous... but are you living righteously? Does God count you as His own?
To avoid these judgements you need to be born again by confessing the Lord Jesus as King and son of God, as Lord of your own life and by asking God to forgive all sins and receive you as His child. Visit this page of my blog for more:
https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
The full prophecy in this video can be found here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/03/mene-mene-tekel-upharsin/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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