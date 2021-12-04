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Ep. 33 Soul Harvesting, Soul Contracts, Why are we here? What is our purpose?
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170 views • December 04, 2021
Who are we really? What is our purpose? Are we more than this physical body? What are soul contracts? What is soul harvesting? What do we do about it?
To join my clearing sessions go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
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To join my clearing sessions go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
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