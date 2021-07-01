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1/7/2021 Miles Guo: The CCP is the best at using agent provocateur tactics, so called “mixing-sand-in”. They are good at setting up traps and enticing rivals to make mistakes. With the same tactics, the CCP has accomplished its goal of dividing the nation. Doubt and suspicion among the Americans culminating after the election