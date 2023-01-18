Create New Account
Why Mental Illness is on the Rise
There is an epidemic of mental illness that has emerged since the onset of Covid19. Dr. Diane Hennesy Powell is an exceptionally well trained and experienced psychiatrist who discusses with Dr. Len factors such as environmental exposures, certain illnesses, certain pharmaceutical drugs, and the way Covid 19 was managed how this has happened. The role of spirit in healing is highlighted and compares curing and healing.  

