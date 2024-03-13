Create New Account
Putin warns Russia isReady to use Nuclear Weapons if Threatened
SkyNews UK is selling this narrative to the British people:  Vladimir Putin has said Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if there is a threat to his country's sovereignty or independence.

In an interview with Russian state television, the country's leader described US President Joe Biden as a veteran politician who fully understands the dangers of an escalation in tensions.


#ukraine #putin #russia


For more on this story: https://news.sky.com/story/russia-ukr...

Keywords
russiawarputinukraineno peacezelenskydeep state stronghold

