Putin warns Russia isReady to use Nuclear Weapons if Threatened

SkyNews UK is selling this narrative to the British people: Vladimir Putin has said Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if there is a threat to his country's sovereignty or independence.
In an interview with Russian state television, the country's leader described US President Joe Biden as a veteran politician who fully understands the dangers of an escalation in tensions.
#ukraine #putin #russia
For more on this story: https://news.sky.com/story/russia-ukr...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.