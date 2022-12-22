Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Advancing AI Needs This Much Data
48 views
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 17 hours ago |

What’s the cost of AI advancement? 🤖



In this video, Murat Onen, a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT, talks about what makes the advancement of AI possible.

According to Murat, a lot of data is needed to train AI networks. 📩

And with the level of demand its getting now, the amount of data needed to train AI networks DOUBLES every 2 months! 📈

Check out the website in my profile to learn more.
Keywords
healthalzheimersdrinks

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket