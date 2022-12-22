Advancing AI Needs This Much Data
What’s the cost of AI advancement? 🤖
In this video, Murat Onen, a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT, talks about what makes the advancement of AI possible.
According to Murat, a lot of data is needed to train AI networks. 📩
And with the level of demand its getting now, the amount of data needed to train AI networks DOUBLES every 2 months! 📈
