Advancing AI Needs This Much Data

What’s the cost of AI advancement? 🤖





In this video, Murat Onen, a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT, talks about what makes the advancement of AI possible.



According to Murat, a lot of data is needed to train AI networks. 📩



And with the level of demand its getting now, the amount of data needed to train AI networks DOUBLES every 2 months! 📈



