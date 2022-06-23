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Satan has ruled over this world with the bibles of men! Christ's 2nd coming means His Bible's back!
The Christian Watchman
The Christian Watchman
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30 views • June 23, 2022

 The Lord gave to us a strong delusion 2 Thess. 2:11, where we could not realize that Satan was the man of sin and that he ruled over the kingdoms of men, with bibles of men, by lying to us about our ability to be like God Gen. 3:3-5; Rom. 5:12-21. The Lord allowed the Catholic church to hide the Bible, in plain sight, for the last 1680 years 2 Thess. 2:10! The second coming of the Lord is about the restoration of the Hidden Manna from Lord Micah 7:15; 1 Cor. 13:9-12, that He will wield from heaven when He resumes His rule in the second age of the Kingdom John 12:31. World War III is the last War of humanity and is between the Religions of men (denominationalism, socialism, fascism, environmentalism, capitalism, etc. all) with the suffering they bring, versus one faith from God Christianity, and every spiritual blessing found in Christ. Get a copy of the Bible on

https://www.lulu.com/shop/randall-maxwell/gods-perfect-moral-bible-of-liberty/ebook/product-87rend.html?page=1&pageSize=4

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end timesperfect law of libertythe two great falls of humanity
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