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Heartlessness Has Been Rewarded!
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40 views • June 29, 2021
Sadly, this is not at all unusual today. This is why many of these leaders have been voted back into their posts, they have successfully managed to install fear in much of the population, then they use power to control the masses, the masses then believe they have done a great job when covid is cut off at the pass; so when voting time arrives they get back in on those grounds!!
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