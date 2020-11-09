© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Annonce précipitée: Biden désespéré - Radio-Quebec
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • November 09, 2020
8 novembre 2020 : https://odysee.com/@Radio-Quebec:a/Biden-desespe%CC%81re%CC%81:7
Radio Québec : https://odysee.com/@Radio-Quebec:a
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
Alors que les preuve de fraude massive commencent à sortir, la campagne Biden n'a eu d'autre choix que de précipiter l'annonce de sa victoire afin de tenter d'échapper à l'inévitable.
Radio Québec : https://odysee.com/@Radio-Quebec:a
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
Alors que les preuve de fraude massive commencent à sortir, la campagne Biden n'a eu d'autre choix que de précipiter l'annonce de sa victoire afin de tenter d'échapper à l'inévitable.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.