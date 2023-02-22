Tom Renz | Are We at War?

If we were at war how would you know? How many coincidences have to occur before we see that we are under attack? The #WEF #CCP and the one world globalists have an agenda and we are seeing it play out. We said we were never going to forget after 9/11, yet it seems like we've forgotten. #DeathJabs #TrainDerailments #FoodSupply #Inflation #Corruption #ThisIsWar #Truth #PatriotAct #SoftTargets

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Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Jan. 20th & 21st - Tickets Now On Sale for Nashville, TN (8 AM start time)

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102











