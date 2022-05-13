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Defiance and anger rural Ukraine unites against Russia’s aggression - BBC News
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20 views • May 13, 2022
BBC News.
Much of the fighting in Ukraine is taking place in the east of the country, in the Donbas region.
This part of Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and might have been expected to fall easily to the Russian army’s advance.
But that seems to have stalled and there are reports of heavy Russian losses.
The death and destruction brought by the invading army is provoking burning defiance, anger and resistance.
Clive Myrie presents BBC News reporting by Andrew Harding in the Donbas region.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Bao6I6oF2c
Much of the fighting in Ukraine is taking place in the east of the country, in the Donbas region.
This part of Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and might have been expected to fall easily to the Russian army’s advance.
But that seems to have stalled and there are reports of heavy Russian losses.
The death and destruction brought by the invading army is provoking burning defiance, anger and resistance.
Clive Myrie presents BBC News reporting by Andrew Harding in the Donbas region.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Bao6I6oF2c
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