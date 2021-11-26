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The Spiritual Power Of The Covid Mandemic Is: Deputizing The Clerk Jerk Do Gooders...
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15 views • November 26, 2021
Power corrupts and when you deputize the world and give them a false sense of duty to protect their fellow man, the monsters of Covid are created destroying the world through the power vacuum they fill. They are the volunteers who pop the eye out of someone who poped an eye out.
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