BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HIV War Room Ep79 (Omicron variant concern due to furin cleavage) by Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul Cottrell
Dr. Paul CottrellCheckmark Icon
1489 followers
Follow
8
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
886 views • November 27, 2021
Dr. Paul Cottrell
Website
http://www.the-studio-reykjavik.com

Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/paulcottrell

Paul Cottrell (First Channel)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZyk2NYx6wGnpoJ7ApTxWKg

Dr Paul Cottrell (Second Channel)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwnfLGgT1x0bvjvIO_8rKzg

Dr. Paul Cottrell (Third Channel)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2uFLRODwiraqAY8lb5RSfg

Dr. Paul Cottrell (Fourth Channel)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV82lcrj_nknTodMz0UYqig

Brighteon Channel
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/paulcottrell

Rumble (DrPaulCottrell)
https://rumble.com/c/c-728277

Podcast
http://paulcottrell.podomatic.com/

Books:
https://www.amazon.com/Paul-Cottrell/e/B07DSPV44D?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_2&;qid=1609172968&sr=8-2

Twitter
https://www.twitter.com/dr_cottrell

Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/paul.cottrell.92798

Freedom Restoration Foundation
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1017608155367475/

* Dr. Paul Cottrell does not represent Harvard University in any official capacity. His comments are his alone.

** Please contact your healthcare professional on your particular healthcare questions and concerns.
Keywords
faucicovid-19p4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
“They overplayed their hand”: Trump expects more Iran talks, keeps strikes on table

“They overplayed their hand”: Trump expects more Iran talks, keeps strikes on table

Cassie B.
Global System Entering Age of Technological Entropy, Scholar Says

Global System Entering Age of Technological Entropy, Scholar Says

Garrison Vance
Democrats look to confront Benjamin Netanyahu, as a political reckoning with Gaza&#8217;s mounting death toll nears

Democrats look to confront Benjamin Netanyahu, as a political reckoning with Gaza’s mounting death toll nears

Lance D Johnson
Tucker Carlson Urges 25th Amendment Against Trump Over Iran War, Axios Reports

Tucker Carlson Urges 25th Amendment Against Trump Over Iran War, Axios Reports

Douglas Harrington
UAE, Azerbaijan Suspend Iranian Flights In Compliance With U.S. Sanctions

UAE, Azerbaijan Suspend Iranian Flights In Compliance With U.S. Sanctions

Garrison Vance
Trump Shelves Plans for Airstrikes on Mexico as Ties Improve, Officials Say

Trump Shelves Plans for Airstrikes on Mexico as Ties Improve, Officials Say

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy