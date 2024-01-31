An Ancient Motive for Flat Earth Conspiracy was to Hide Navigation Methods, Exposed by Robert Williams

I just discovered an ancient motive for the flat earth conspiracy. It is Exposed by Robert H. Williams. My wise friend Mikhail, told me part of this info in 2015 so I made my first anti-flat earth video on Dec. 31, 2015. Here, Robert H. Williams points out the motive. Once they realized the world was a sphere, maybe 6th century BC, they used that knowledge to better navigate. For trading, they wanted to outsmart their competitors by refuting what they knew was true, so that others couldn't navigate the seas as skillfully. Very sneaky and misleading.





This is from the 1957 book:

THE ULTIMATE WORLD ORDER As Pictured in "The Jewish Utopia" With Slight Revisions

Robert H. Williams





Available for sale at:

https://www.abebooks.com/ULTIMATE-WORLD-ORDER-Pictured-Jewish-Utopia/31109106686/bd





At 1 hour 20 minutes in this audiobook, the narrator talks about the ancient flat earth conspiracy, in this BitChute video at:

THE ULTIMATE WORLD ORDER — AS PICTURED IN "THE JEWISH UTOPIA" BY ROBERT H. WILLIAMS [AUDIOBOOK]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yiCoMAT3i2SQ/





This is on the Nathaniel Westermann ✠ BitChute channel. Thank you to Nathaniel.





This came from a comment from JuJuBinks on my video, "Graham Hancock is Wrong about Human Evolution. Michael Cremo is Right - Brian Ruhe" at https://www.bitchute.com/video/5SldAF7Avu1C/