Don’t mingle with the covid-19 vaccinated!

(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KylMAkgbt78

The Whole Armour Of God | The Hidden Teaching Of The Shield Of Faith ( SHOCKING REVELATION) ᴴᴰ; Published by Lion of Judah; YouTube; Date published: January 4, 2020; Date of website access: January 25, 2023.





Source 2: https://www.petermcculloughmd.com/

THE LEADER IN MEDICAL FREEDOM

About Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH; About Dr. Peter McCullough; Copyright © 2022 Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH. All Rights Reserved.; Date of website creation: unknown; Date of website access: January 25, 2023.





Source 3:

https://www.medifind.com/doctors/peter-a-mccullough/10065564

Dr. Peter A. Mccullough; About Dr. Peter A. Mccullough; Areas of Expertise; MediFindBetter Care. Faster. © 2023 All Rights Reserved.; Date of website compilation: unknown; Date of website access: January 25, 2023.





Source 4:

https://abcnews.go.com/US/group-physicians-combats-misinformation-unproven-covid-19-treatments/story?id=83097330/

Group of physicians combats misinformation as unproven COVID-19 treatments continue to be prescribed; The group wants state boards to discipline doctors who spread misinformation.; Published by Soo Rin Kim, Laura Romero, Dr. Mark Abdelmalek, and Steve Osunsami.; Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.; Date and time published: March 4, 2022, 4:02 AM; Date of website access: January 25, 2023.





Source 5: https://youtu.be/QAHi3lX3oGM

Peter McCullough, MD testifies to Texas Senate HHS Committee; Published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons; YouTube; Date published: March 11, 2021; Date of website access: January 25, 2023.





Source 6: https://louieherbal.com/about/

Sublink: https://louieherbal.com/services/

About; Meet Aaron D Lewis NP Louie Herbal Health Clinic Limited; Meeting our Practitioner; Aaron Lewis ND MH HS; Naturopathic doctor; Services; © 2023 LOUIE HERBAL HEALTH CLINIC LIMITED; Date of website creation: unknown; Date of website access: January 25, 2023.





Source 7: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cCwEtHTwn284/

DR LEWIS NP DISCOVERS VACCINE SHEDDING THROUGH SEXUAL CONTACT; Posted by LibertyNews.News; Posted on Bitchute; © 2017-2022 Bit Chute Limited; Date and time first posted: February 8th, 2022, 10:20 UTC; Date of website access: January 25, 2023.





Source 8:

https://action4canada.com/empower-hour-dr-peter-mccullough/

Action4Canada & Dr. Peter McCullough – Full Interview; Courage to Face COVID; Posted by Action4Canada; Action4Canada Founder and Interviewer: Tanya Gaw; Date and time of interview: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 4:30 pm PST/7:30 pm EST; Date of website access: January 25, 2023.





Source 9: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Helene-Banoun

Home>French Institute of Health and Medical Research>Helene Banoun; About; Introduction; Skills and Expertise; Additional affiliations; Publications; Current Journal Roles; Peer Reviewer; Posted on Research Gate; © 2008-2023 ResearchGate GmbH. All rights reserved.; Date posted; unknown; Date of website access: January 25, 2023.





Source 10:

https://www.tmrjournals.com/public/articlePDF/20221114/483e983160eb24f1ef94bdd666603ac9.pdf

Sublink: https://doi.org/10.53388/IDR20221125022

Sublink: https://www.tmrjournals.com/idr

Email: [email protected]

Current state of knowledge on the excretion of mRNA and spike produced by anti-COVID-19 mRNA vaccines; possibility of contamination of the entourage of those vaccinated by these products; Infectious Diseases Research 2022;3(4):22.; Published by Helene Banoun; Pharmacist biologist, Former Inserm researcher, Member of the Independent Scientific Council, Marseille 13000, France.; Date published: March 4, 2022; Date of website access: January 25, 2023.





Source 11:

https://cdn.pfizer.com/pfizercom/2020-11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020.pdf

PF-07302048 (BNT162 RNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccines)

Protocol C4591001

A PHASE 1/2/3, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, RANDOMIZED, OBSERVER-BLIND,

DOSE-FINDING STUDY TO EVALUATE THE SAFETY, TOLERABILITY,

IMMUNOGENICITY, AND EFFICACY OF SARS-COV-2 RNA VACCINE

CANDIDATES AGAINST COVID-19 IN HEALTHY INDIVIDUALS; Short Title: A Phase 1/2/3 Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Immunogenicity, and Efficacy of RNA Vaccine Candidates Against COVID-19 in Healthy Individuals; Study sponsor: BioNTech; Study conducted by Pfizer; Protocol Number: C4591001; Study began in May of 2020; Date of website access: January 25, 2023.





Source 12: Microsoft Video Editor; Microsoft Corporation; Version 2022.30120.12006.0; Date launched: unknown; Date of website access: January 25, 2023.



