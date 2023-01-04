The 4 Most Significant Pieces of 2A Legislation in 2022 | 2A For Today!

2A For Today is back with a 2022 Second Amendment recap! From New York to North Korea, I mean… California, the Democratic People’s Republic of California, we have seen significant changes in the law and our opponents’ strategies. On today’s show we will break down what we believe to be The 4 Most Significant Pieces of 2A Legislation in 2022.
And our 2A For Today Modern Militiawoman spotlight is on a 23 year old woman who jacked up a gang of carjackers. She was prepared and ready to act! The carjackers didn’t even have a chance!
Welcome to 2A For Today!
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.