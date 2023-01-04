Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The 4 Most Significant Pieces of 2A Legislation in 2022 | 2A For Today!
4 views
channel image
The New American
Published Yesterday |

2A For Today is back with a 2022 Second Amendment recap! From New York to North Korea, I mean… California, the Democratic People’s Republic of California, we have seen significant changes in the law and our opponents’ strategies. On today’s show we will break down what we believe to be The 4 Most Significant Pieces of 2A Legislation in 2022.


And our 2A For Today Modern Militiawoman spotlight is on a 23 year old woman who jacked up a gang of carjackers. She was prepared and ready to act! The carjackers didn’t even have a chance!


Welcome to 2A For Today!


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
second amendment2a2a for today

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket