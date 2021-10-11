© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Powerful speech especially timely today! - The Fountainhead courtroom speech by Howard Roark (Gary Cooper)
Follow
0
Share
Report
16 views • October 11, 2021
Howard Roark's Courtroom Speech, from the 1949 movie, "The Fountainhead," based on a book by Ayn Rand. A masterpiece! Roark talks about the single individual's passionate urge to invent and create, the urge that relentlessly drives humankind forward.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.