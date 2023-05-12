Rescuing America From Border Invasion Disaster: WFFA Founder Christie Hutcherson | Richard Sacks

Lost Arts Radio Show on Sunday 5/14/23

Listen online: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/lostartsradio

We have the great privilege of visiting with Christie Hutcherson for this Sunday's show on Lost Arts Radio. Christie is the Founder of Women Fighting For America (http://www.wffa.win). Her organization is in the forefront of educating Americans and the world about the essential nature of border security against illegal immigration or invasion, including what to do to reclaim an intentionally broken border, such as the southern US border in its current condition. Christie has taken on this work as a personal mission. What sets Christie and her organization apart and makes her work even more valuable is her understanding of so many connected issues that make up the larger globalist agenda, and how they all interconnect and affect our lives, stealing our God-given, inalienable rights. Her focus is on using full acknowledgement and understanding of the problem to come up with and implement solutions, saving her country before time runs out.

From her website (http://www.wffa.win/aboutus/aboutthefounder), "Christie Hutcherson is the Founder, President, and Spokesperson for Women Fighting for America, LLC. (WFFA). She is widely recognized as a geopolitical security expert and sought-after speaker with broad connections in the Freedom Movement. Christie is a front-line fighter for freedom. She is one of the only Americans who has traveled the entire 2,000 miles of the southern border and hundreds of miles of our forgotten northern border in her quest to save America. Christie has led 43 border missions establishing Women Fighting for America as a clear leader in exposing and fighting the corruption on our borders."

Christie's vision goes far beyond her deep understanding of the border crisis. She sees an America returned to its role as a leader by example to the world, coming from the strong foundation of a moral, courageous and wise population that honors and safeguards our God-given rights and freedoms. WFFA needs and deserves our support. Donate if you can, and follow Christie's suggested messages to send to government officials to secure the border now and stop allowing America's hijackers to corrupt the world. Listen to Christie on this weekend's show, and you'll see why I encourage us all to do our parts for the sake of humanity right now.

For those of you who would like to support our work, help keep us on the air in the face of massive censorship, and help us fund the projects we have waiting in the wings, please visit our new Subscribe Star page and tell others. It can be found at www.subscribestar.com/lostartsradio.

In addition to the Sunday shows and livestreams that introduce you to inspiring people and projects (http://www.lostartsradio.com), we are also entering our second year with Planetary Healing Club (http://www.planetaryhealingclub.com). PHC is a private, members-only platform, a supportive and interactive environment where I can speak with you freely about information that would be censored on the usual public platforms where most of our audio and video presentations are found.

Finally, don't forget our news show on national and world events, for one hour every week at 7:30pm EST / 4:30pm PST, called Lost Arts Radio Live (http://www.lostartsradio.com/live). It's where we look at some events of the past week, and what the significance is for your life and for the future of our world. After "Lost Arts Radio Live" is a half-hour break, followed by our weekly meeting of the Planetary Healing Club, which you can join for a minimum donation of just $25/month at http://www.planetaryhealingclub.com. Meet me there when you're ready to transform your experience of life for the better.



Richard Sacks, Host

http://www.lostartsradio.com

http://www.blogtalkradio.com/lostartsradio

http://youtube.lostartsradio.com

http://itunes.lostartsradio.com

http://www.mixcloud.com/lostartsradio





http://lostartsradio.com/2014-12-26-02-43-37/in-show-music