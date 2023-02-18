Create New Account
Why most alcohol now causes cancer, dementia, nerve damage, heart disease, etc.
Round Up is in most alcohol and is killing us. It is another form of depopulation for profit and a new world order. https://shawncoreyauthor.com/

cancerglyphosatedementianerve damageleaky gutdepopulationheart diseaseneuropathymemory lossslow killround-upstomach painfood toxinscarcinogens in our food and wateralcohol poison

