This Thursday on the Highwire.com show with Del Bigtree - June 25, 2026

"Del is back in the studio after presenting “An Inconvenient Study” in Japan, and he is bringing a packed show with him.

First, the summer science nobody’s talking about: the sunscreen ingredients linked to cancers, and how sun exposure may actually help prevent them. Then, the FDA’s investigation into psychedelics like psilocybin and ibogaine for PTSD and depression, with results that are turning heads. And finally, celebrity chef Pete Evans joins from Australia to cook from his new MAHA cookbook and explain why telling people they could get healthy made him a target.

The HighWire, this Thursday at 11 AM Pacific, 2 PM Eastern. 👇

The HighWire with Del Bigtree

📅 June 25, 2026

⏰ Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET

📺 Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH"