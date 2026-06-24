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This Thursday on the Highwire.com show with Del Bigtree - June 25, 2026
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Calvary Bible Baptist Barrow
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"Del is back in the studio after presenting “An Inconvenient Study” in Japan, and he is bringing a packed show with him.

First, the summer science nobody’s talking about: the sunscreen ingredients linked to cancers, and how sun exposure may actually help prevent them. Then, the FDA’s investigation into psychedelics like psilocybin and ibogaine for PTSD and depression, with results that are turning heads. And finally, celebrity chef Pete Evans joins from Australia to cook from his new MAHA cookbook and explain why telling people they could get healthy made him a target.

The HighWire, this Thursday at 11 AM Pacific, 2 PM Eastern. 👇

The HighWire with Del Bigtree
📅 June 25, 2026
⏰ Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET
📺 Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH"

Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesgovernmenthighwirenetworkactionconsentindependencebigtreeicandelsueinformedhwfactcinated
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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