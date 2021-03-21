Dr. ROBERT GALLO DESIGNED AIDS TO DEPOPULATE THE WORLD FOR UNITED STATES IN 1978; COVID ( FAUCI & GATES SARS 2 ) DESIGNED TO USE FAKE VAX TO DEPOPULATE WORLD 2019; BASSEL - W.H.O. ACCOMPLICE__16

here are multiple articles, going back who knows how long, which state that Dr. Robert Gallo is responsible for creating the HIV virus during his stint as a project officer for the US Federal Virus Development Program. It is not out of the realm of possibility to believe that our government hired scientists to create biological weapons. But what it seems happened is that whether on purpose or not, this weapon was released- on gay men in New York and on Africans in Central Africa.



Between 1964 and 1978, the secret federal virus program spent $550 million dollars of taxpayer cash to create AIDS. And many claim it was Dr. Gallo who did it, according to the patent he filed for.







From the article:



“Normally, when a patent is filed and approved, as Dr. Gallo’s was, anyone who uses the product or invention owes a royalty payment to the artificer. Thus, holding the intellectual property laws to their fullest interpretations, one must solely marvel why Dr. Gallo has yet to file a proceedings seeking to recover damages from the usage of his invention? As odd as this state of affairs could sound, it bears need for extra scrutiny.

THE SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE IS COMPLETE AND COMPELLING, the AIDS Virus is a designer bi-product of the U.S. Special Virus program. The Special Virus program was a federal virus development program that persisted in the U.S from 1962 until 1978…..”



But still others claim that the virus was added to hepatitis B vaccine doses administered to central African Blacks and homosexual men in New York City (or it was created in junction with Hep B vaccines and the contaminants were already present). Either way, shortly thereafter, the world was exploded with mass infections.



From the article:



“The answer to this question was singularly advanced by a Harvard-degreed independent investigator, Dr. Leonard Horowitz in the award winning book Emerging Viruses: AIDS & Ebola — Nature, Accident or Intentional? (Tetrahedron Press, 1998; 1-888-508-4787; http:www.tetrahedron.org) Dr. Horowitz unearthed and reprinted stunning scientific documents and National Institutes of Health contracts proving that chimpanzees, contaminated with numerous viruses, were used to produce hundreds of hepatitis B vaccine doses administered to central African Blacks along with homosexual men in New York City at precisely the time Dr. Myers and colleagues claim the origin of HIV “punctuated event” occurred.”



So, was HIV created in a laboratory, perhaps from the Visna Virus, in order to cull humanity? Or was it created by Dr. Gallo in a laboratory to cull humanity? Or, was it created in a laboratory- either on purpose or accidentally- either with or without researchers knowledge- inside of monkeys whilst they were working on Hep B vaccines? Questions persist. One thing seems clear though, it was created in a laboratory and unleashed on humanity.