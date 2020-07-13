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UNDERCOVER NURSE TURNED JOURNALIST - EXPOSES NEW YORKS ELMHURST H0SPITAL
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63 views • July 13, 2020
In this video provided by "Deep State Exposed,"
A nurse, with 20 years experience, deeply disturbed with what she has been witnessing in Elmhurst Hospital, Queens NY, sheds light on some very important hot topics and questions held by the public. Undercover, she exposes and creates adjective record of some of the most horrific atrocities within the Hospital. She describes the staff, as a stoned cold, emotionless "collective," lacking any degree of individualism.
Were ventilators ever the right approach for treating C0V!D!9?
We have learned that 60 - 90 % "Vented" Do Not Survive.
Why, the disproportionate number of cov!d deaths among Americans of color?
The Distortion surrounding D-N-R Orders.
The Complete disregard for P-P-E Standards and the clustering of c0v!d positive and c0v!d negative patients witnessed again and again.
This video is alarming. A great illustration of why the government, should not be dictating our healthcare. Obamacare has got to go, and the Staff at Elmhurst should be imprisoned.
Stay tuned for part two
A nurse, with 20 years experience, deeply disturbed with what she has been witnessing in Elmhurst Hospital, Queens NY, sheds light on some very important hot topics and questions held by the public. Undercover, she exposes and creates adjective record of some of the most horrific atrocities within the Hospital. She describes the staff, as a stoned cold, emotionless "collective," lacking any degree of individualism.
Were ventilators ever the right approach for treating C0V!D!9?
We have learned that 60 - 90 % "Vented" Do Not Survive.
Why, the disproportionate number of cov!d deaths among Americans of color?
The Distortion surrounding D-N-R Orders.
The Complete disregard for P-P-E Standards and the clustering of c0v!d positive and c0v!d negative patients witnessed again and again.
This video is alarming. A great illustration of why the government, should not be dictating our healthcare. Obamacare has got to go, and the Staff at Elmhurst should be imprisoned.
Stay tuned for part two
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