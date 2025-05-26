BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tears for Fears — Mad World
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1093 followers
2
107 views • 15 hours ago

Tears for Fears — Mad World

"Mad World" is a 1982 song by British band Tears for Fears. Written by Roland Orzabal and sung by bassist Curt Smith, it was the band's third single release and first chart hit, reaching number three on the UK Singles Chart in November 1982. Both "Mad World" and its B-side, "Ideas as Opiates", appeared on the band's debut LP The Hurting (1983). 😎

mad worldtears for fearsroland orzabal
