NWO: Dr. Makis claims 'we've never seen cancers behave like this’

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to The People’s Voice (www.thepeoplesvoice.tv).
Canadian oncologist Dr. William Makis exposes the horrific cases of cancers since the release of the COVID-19 bioweapon disguising itself as a vaccine.
This is nothing more than the leftist, globalist’s agenda, headed by the Vatican, to depopulate the world.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.
Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected].
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.