NWO: Dr. Makis claims 'we've never seen cancers behave like this’

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to The People’s Voice (www.thepeoplesvoice.tv).





Canadian oncologist Dr. William Makis exposes the horrific cases of cancers since the release of the COVID-19 bioweapon disguising itself as a vaccine.





This is nothing more than the leftist, globalist’s agenda, headed by the Vatican, to depopulate the world.





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected].



