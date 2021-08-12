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As Brazil gets hit repeatedly by unusually low temperatures, destroying crops, the flooding in China, including Henan province -- which accounts for 10% of their grains production -- has damaged wheat, infrastructure, and thousands of large hog farms. All hopes are on US, which is also having its own issues. This signals a huge red flag for worldwide production as these are the #1/2/3 producers/exporters of many grains. In fact, Brazil has started importing! Christian explores what this means in this episode of the Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/07/31/china-floods-brazil-freezes-us-dry-top-exporters-lose-crops-as-grains-crisis-accelerates/
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