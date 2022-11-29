Alternative gift giving (free webinar)

Holiday season is around the corner, things are on sale... How can we make a difference? How can we participate in the celebration of giving gifts in a way that does not pollute the earth, extract resources from the earth, promote slavery in remote places of the earth? Let's explore some alternative gifts! Many can come from our garden.
Allan Campbell, designer and director of education for Food Forest Abundance talks about ways you can gift this year without buying new things.
To watch the webinar: https://unite.live/s/52WBsk
