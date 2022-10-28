NAZIS BOLSHEVIK REVOLUTION ANOTHER ISRAEL SPY USA FOREIGN DOUBLE AGENT PUTIN RUSSIA

NUCLEAR WAR WILL CANCEL YOUR DEAD AND END YOUR LIFE Russia vs Synagogue Of Satan

Choose who you will stand with righteous Russia or Sodom and Gomorrah mystery Babylon United States of America God is not going to be with America in this war Russia will be victorious over the wicked United States of America If you’re not being persecuted you should question yourself whether you are in the right church or not I was fired for my job because of my sincerely held religious beliefs What have you did lately to stand up for Jesus and to take a stand against the wickedness of this country that we call America



OCT 27

The radical godless Biden Administration is funding with US tax dollars bizarre, hideous drag queen performances for children in South America. Like ancient Babylon in the Old Testament Bible, America is exporting her wickedness to her neighboring nations.

Meanwhile, Russia – the country American citizens are told every day they must hate and destroy – is passing a national law that will criminalize the distribution of homosexual propaganda to children. One hundred and thirty three years ago a famous Christian missionary to China – Hudson Taylor – had a vision about Russia in the last days.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/27/22 https://www.trunews.com/stream/are-we-witnessing-fulfillment-of-hudson-taylor-s-1889-vision-about-russian-spiritual-revival