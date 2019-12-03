© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden Admits To Having Children Rub His Legs In Bizarre Moment Before Biting Woman’s Finger - War Room Full Show
Follow
0
Share
Report
100 views • December 03, 2019
Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer get into the anti-human agenda to bring in the 5-g for artificial intelligence and human surveillance which will first end human freedom then end humanity. They also review the 60 minutes interview where Google admits they are actively censoring but that it is not stopping the truth from being affective. Leo Zagami joins the War Room to break some news on Prince Andrew and Jacob Engels reports on the upcoming attempt by Democrats and ANTFIA to start a riot at an upcoming Trump rally. By the way, get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/dna-force-plus?ims=yxyie&utm_campaign=IWL-DNAFP50offBlackFriday&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=DNAblackFridayUndervideo
https://www.infowarsstore.com/dna-force-plus?ims=yxyie&utm_campaign=IWL-DNAFP50offBlackFriday&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=DNAblackFridayUndervideo
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.