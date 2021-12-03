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FDA Scandal – Documents Released Reveal MASS DEATH From Vaccines
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561 views • December 03, 2021
Huge FDA and Pfizer coverup exposed. Also NWO lockdowns and forced Vaccination begin.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1) Info Wars - Alex Jones on the documents released -
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=61a8154a5894057acfcf857d
2) More Info Wars - Alex Jones - https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=61a81a259361107b5486e2fc
Pfizer Document released by FDA: https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Commentary from one of the lawyers at the law firm involved in this: https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/fda-produces-the-first-91-pages-of
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1) Info Wars - Alex Jones on the documents released -
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=61a8154a5894057acfcf857d
2) More Info Wars - Alex Jones - https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=61a81a259361107b5486e2fc
Pfizer Document released by FDA: https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Commentary from one of the lawyers at the law firm involved in this: https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/fda-produces-the-first-91-pages-of
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