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Philippe Weber - Ça bouge ! Italie, Allemagne, USA ...
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4 views • June 08, 2020
Import YT 7 juin 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=td-aLRGQjEc&;feature=youtu.be
Chaîne YT Philippe Weber : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrexZ-wiV3cCd9tkYo0I4RA
Vidéo USA (Censurée) : Sommet sur le trafic des êtres humains (Trump - Janv 2020) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uk5jw...
Information Allemagne (Censurée) Ministère de l'intérieur " Le covid est une fausse alerte mondiale"
https://exoportail.com/un-rapport-officiel-allemand-denonce-la-pandemie-covid-19-comme-une-fausse-alerte-mondiale/
Silvano Trotta: Enquête USA sur les émeutes raciales
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xj-N7JmgQJM
Chaîne YT Philippe Weber : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrexZ-wiV3cCd9tkYo0I4RA
Vidéo USA (Censurée) : Sommet sur le trafic des êtres humains (Trump - Janv 2020) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uk5jw...
Information Allemagne (Censurée) Ministère de l'intérieur " Le covid est une fausse alerte mondiale"
https://exoportail.com/un-rapport-officiel-allemand-denonce-la-pandemie-covid-19-comme-une-fausse-alerte-mondiale/
Silvano Trotta: Enquête USA sur les émeutes raciales
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xj-N7JmgQJM
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